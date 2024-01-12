Shoppers flock to supermarkets to prepare for winter weather and the Buffalo Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — People all across Western New York are gearing up for a big weekend.

Many are getting ready to tailgate and watch the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday and they also want to make sure they have everything they need ahead of the lake effect snow.

7 News spoke with shoppers across the region Friday and a manager at a Tops Friendly Markets.

Matt Nowak says he will, "stock up on beer and food." Gwen Pratt, manager of Tops Supermarket in West Seneca says a lot of people are doing the same thing.

Pratt said there was a steady stream of customers all day Friday.

"They're buying just about everything from your essentials, bread, milk and water. It's typical, your snow shopping, but the Bills just brought it to a different level because everyone wants to still celebrate and watch the game and be there for our town so we're excited," said Pratt.

That excitement is being felt all across our region. In Amherst we spoke with shoppers getting ready for the storm, the game and other special occasions.

Shane Townsend bought milk and cupcakes because he said, "I'm celebrating my birthday, it's tomorrow." His birthday wish? He wants the Bills to win!

Carol Goldsmith said she is ready for whatever the weekend brings and bought, "milk, eggs, pizzas for my grandaughter and snacks for the Bills game."

Nowak said he wants to stay warm this weekend so he will also be watching the Bills from home. "I'm making soup...chicken noodle soup. I just came from the Bills game in Miami so I'm still recovering you know."