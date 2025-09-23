Shoplifting suspect dies one day after being booked into Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities with the Erie County Sheriff's Office say a shoplifting suspect has died about one day after being booked into the Erie County Holding Center.

35-year-old Elizabeth Calaty was booked at 10:45 a.m. on September 19 after making an appearance in Buffalo City Court. She had been taken into custody about two hours earlier by Buffalo Police. According to the Buffalo News, Calaty was arrested on an outstanding warrant for shoplifting at a grocery store.

Following the intake process, the sheriff's office says Calaty was placed on detox observation. Then, at 11:45 p.m., she allegedly refused a medical visit and signed off.

At 8:15 a.m. the next morning, authorities say a deputy and nurse practitioner found Calaty unresponsive in her cell. Paramedics responded to perform CPR, but she was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say there were no obvious signs of trauma and no contraband was found.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday. The medical examiner is awaiting the toxicology results before determining a cause of death.

The New York State Commission of Correction and the New York State Attorney General's Office have both been notified.

The sheriff's office says no further information is available while the investigation is ongoing.