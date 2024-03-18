Shop local for Easter in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — Easter is just around the corner, and if you're still shopping for the holiday the 716 Artisan Market has got you covered.

Opening for the first time at the Walden Galleria, the market offers a unique blend of artisans, food and produce vendors.

There are vendors selling everything from pierogis to candy, bourbon and wine.

The market opens again this Saturday and runs through the 30th.

You can find it between the Cheesecake Factory and the Melting Pot on the first floor of the mall in Cheektowaga.

