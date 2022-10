BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A teenage girl is hospitalized following a weekend shooting here in Buffalo.

Authorities say that a 17 year old girl was attacked on Schuele Avenue around 10:30 Sunday morning.

The victim is recovering at ECMC.

We don't know her name or condition.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at (716) 847-2255.