BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fatal shooting near the first block of Butler Avenue has left one 46-year-old man dead.

Buffalo police detectives say the shooting occurred Sunday night just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was transported to ECMC after the shooting where he was later declared dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716) 847-2255.