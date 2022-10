BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are trying to crack the case of a shooting in Buffalo.

Authorities say somebody shot a 39 year old man near the intersection of Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street.

This happened just after 1pm on Saturday.

The unidentified victim is in critical condition at ECMC.

The gunman is still on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipline at (716) 847-2255.