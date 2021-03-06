"Shooting for a Cure!" breaks previous fundraising record

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Pembroke High School girls' basketball team has broken their previous fund-raising record during their 10th annual "Shooting for a Cure!"

According to event organizers, the event Friday night has raised more than $37,000.

We're currently at $37,912.21 and it's still climbing...

"Shooting for a Cure!" had to make some changes for this year's game due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

The event featured an outdoor food truck rally, as well as various raffles and auctions, in an effort to help raise money.

This ribbon was created in support of every fight won, each battle lost & for those still fighting, as we honor members of our community whose lives have been impacted by cancer.



Please visit: https://t.co/bG1rjELLI9 and click *Share Your Journey* to add yours or a loved ones.

"Shooting for a Cure!" began 10 years ago when the team approached the head coach with an idea to show their support for Toni Funke, wife of coach and Pembroke teacher Ron Funke, in her battle against breast cancer. Organizers say although the event has grown, the goal remains the same: show support for community members in the fight against cancer.