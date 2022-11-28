'She's just the missing piece': Foster baby adopted, finds forever home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One Western New York family is complete, just in time for the holidays.

Overwhelmed is how Allison Ernst felt as she stepped foot into the Erie County Family courtroom on Monday afternoon.

"To say I felt every emotion is an understatement," she said.

If you would have asked Allison a few years ago if this day would come, she would not believe you.

"I would say just that she's just the missing piece that we kinda didn't really know we needed," she added.

That missing piece is 2-year-old Melody who is now an official member of the Ernst family.

"Because she's been with us so long its like she's always been part of the family," Allison said.

Allison's story with Melody began in early 2020. Melody was born premature, but after some time in the hospital, a Child and Family Services homefinder let Allison know Melody was ready to find a foster home.

"I walked into the hospital took her and she never left! That was about three years ago," Allison said.

Little did the first-time foster mom know, this would be Melody's forever home, something Allison's son, Caleb, is proud about.

"I just became a big brother with my — I just adopted my little sister," Caleb said.

Melody's mom and big brother can agree, the almost 3-year-old has a bubbly, outgoing personality.

"She's just very lovable and everyone who meets her just kind of falls in love with her," Allison said.

With family by their side in the courtroom, this day is now marked as a special one for the Ernst family.

"Take the chance you never know. You never know if something that's supposed to be temporary will be forever," Allison shared.