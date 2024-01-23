'She's a sweetie pie': Highmark Stadium worker describes meeting Taylor Swift at Buffalo Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday night was anything but a typical night at work for Jerris Rainey.
The ticket taker in the Toyota Club at Highmark Stadium got to do what very few fans of Taylor Swift get to do - have a conversation with one of her entertainment idols.
"She's a sweetie pie. Very down to earth," Rainey told 7 News' Michael Wooten on Voices Monday night. "I just wanted to just see her, and she you know she stopped, and she asked me if I worked at the stadium. I said yes. And she asked if she could give me a tip. And she gave me $100 and then she asked if I wanted to take a picture with her and I said yes."
Swift was at the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs NFL Divisional playoff game to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.