'She's a sweetie pie': Highmark Stadium worker describes meeting Taylor Swift at Buffalo Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday night was anything but a typical night at work for Jerris Rainey.

The ticket taker in the Toyota Club at Highmark Stadium got to do what very few fans of Taylor Swift get to do - have a conversation with one of her entertainment idols.

"She's a sweetie pie. Very down to earth," Rainey told 7 News' Michael Wooten on Voices Monday night. "I just wanted to just see her, and she you know she stopped, and she asked me if I worked at the stadium. I said yes. And she asked if she could give me a tip. And she gave me $100 and then she asked if I wanted to take a picture with her and I said yes."

Jerris Rainey Taylor Swift poses for a picture with Highmark Stadium employee Jarris Rainey Sunday night.

Swift was at the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs NFL Divisional playoff game to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Taylor Swift arrives at Highmark Stadium to watch an NFL AFC division playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)