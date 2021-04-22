Sheriff's Office: One person killed in three-car crash in Newstead

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a three-car crash in Newstead, Thursday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened on Maple Road near Koepsel Road in Newstead just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office says one of the drivers was killed in the crash, and the other drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the identities of the people involved in the crash are not available at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.