Sheriff's Office: One person killed in three-car crash in Newstead

Posted at 4:26 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 16:26:40-04

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a three-car crash in Newstead, Thursday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened on Maple Road near Koepsel Road in Newstead just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office says one of the drivers was killed in the crash, and the other drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the identities of the people involved in the crash are not available at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

