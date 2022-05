TOWN OF HOLLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says one man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in the Town of Holland.

The sheriff's office says the accident happened just after 8:00 p.m. Monday on Vermont Street. Investigators say the man driving the motorcycle suffered a leg injury and was taken to an area hospital via Mercy Flight.

The sheriff's office did not immediately provide details regarding the severity of the injury or the man's condition.