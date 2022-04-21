Sheriff's Office: Lockport woman facing DWI had two kids in car

Watch
Posted at 7:49 AM, Apr 21, 2022
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport woman is facing a long list of charges after Sheriff's deputies say they pulled her over for driving drunk with two kids in the car.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Karen Trinkwalder was actively drinking an alcoholic beverage while driving near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Old Niagara Road in the Town of Lockport around 6:30 Wednesday evening.

Deputies say when they pulled her over, they saw she had a 6 and 8 year old child in the back seat.

After failing a field sobriety test, she was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra's Law violation), two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

The kids were taken home by a family member. Trinkwalder will remain in Niagara County Jail until she is arraigned.

