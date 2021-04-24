Sheriff's Office investigating suspected accidental drowning in Orleans County

MURRAY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a suspected accidental drowning in the Town of Murray, Friday night.

The sheriff's office says it received a report of a man and a dog in a pond on Canal Road near the intersection of Fancher Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, investigators say a witness told them that a man was in the pond with the dog yelling for help.

Several fire companies and rescue boats conducted a search at the pond.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday search teams were able to locate and recover the body of 30-year-old Ryan Perkins of Holley.

Perkins' body was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office, while it's unclear what happened to the dog.

The Orleans County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.