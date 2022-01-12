One-year-old boy dies in overnight house fire in Town of Sherman

TOWN OF SHERMAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A baby is dead and two children are in the hospital after an early morning fire in Chautauqua County.

Multiple departments responded to a fire at 157 W. Main St. around 1:00 a.m. according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says a woman and four children were able to escape the house but a one-year-old boy was not and died in the fire. Two of the children who escaped suffered burns and were transported to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania for treatment.

The fire is under investigation; officials are expected to provide an update with more details later today.