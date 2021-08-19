Sheriff's deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl from Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sheriff's deputies in Chautauqua County and Child Protective Services need your help searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Gracie Vanlandingham was last seen in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Wednesday and is missing from Westfield.

Vanlandingham is described as 5'5" with light brown hair and was last seen wearing white jeans with holes in them, white sandals, and possibly carrying a backpack.

Vanlandingham is believed to be in the Jamestown area.

If you have any idea about her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (716) 753-2131 or dial 911.