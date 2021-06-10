Watch
Sheriff's deputies need your help locating 14-year-old boy reported missing from Lockport

Niagara County Sheriff's Office
Missing 14-year-old boy.
Joseph Molina
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jun 10, 2021
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it needs your help locating 14-year-old Joseph Molina who is reported missing from Lockport.

Molina was last seen in the City of Lockport on June 4th.

Molina is described as 5'1" and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and white and black sneakers.

If you have any information about where Joseph is, you're asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393 (24 hours) or, during normal business hours, Investigator Brian Schell at (716) 438-3328.

