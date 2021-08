JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sheriff's deputies in Chautauqua County and Child Protective Services requested assistance searching for a missing 13-year-old girl Thursday.

Friday afternoon the sheriff's office announced Gracie Vanlandingham was safely located in the City of Jamestown.

She was reported missing from Westfield and was last seen in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Wednesday.