Sheriff: two dead after crash in Wyoming County

TOWN OF GAINESVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office reports two people are dead after a crash in the Town of Gainesville Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on Route 19, near the Wyoming County Highway Department, where a vaccination clinic was operating.

A vehicle, with a single driver, was traveling southbound on Route 19 when it collided with another vehicle that failed to yield while it was pulling out from the vaccine clinic, according to officials.

The sheriff's office says "EMTs from the clinic immediately responded to render aid."

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The two people that were killed were identified by the sheriff's office Wednesday as 83-year-old Jacquelin Simpson and 82-year-old Jessie Button both of the Village of Perry.

The crash remains under investigation, but charges are not likely.