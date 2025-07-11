Sheriff shares new video, reminds people in Niagara County to lock car doors after increase in thefts

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to lock their car doors following an increase in reported thefts.

The sheriff's office posted a message on Facebook with a video of an unlocked car being entered. It's unclear exactly where or when the incident took place. You can watch the video directly below.

Authorities say there has been a significant increase in unlocked cars being entered in southern Niagara County, specifically the Wheatfield and North Tonawanda areas.

If you see any suspicious activity, you're asked to call 716-438-3393.