TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old Mayville man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Westman Road in the Town of Ellery.

Investigators say the vehicle had been traveling eastbound on I-86 when it drove off the shoulder and struck the bridge of the Westman Road overpass.

The victim has been identified as Joseph Zatyko.

Officials say no charges are pending at this time.