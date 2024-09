LYNDON, N.Y (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is telling neighbors in the area of Raub Road in the Town of Lyndon to stay indoors.

There's a shelter in place while the sheriff's office searches for an armed suspect in the area.

The shelter in place is in effect for people living within a one mile radius.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (716) 938-9191