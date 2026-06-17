Shelter-in-place advisory issued for Bergen due to reported hazardous materials leak

BERGEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A shelter-in-place advisory has been issued for Bergen due to a reported hazardous materials leak.

The announcement was made in a post on the Genesee County, NY Facebook page just before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the post, the shelter-in-place advisory was issued for the area around 15 Church Street due to a reported hazardous materials leak and Bergen Fire, the Genesee County Hazmat Team, and Mercy Medic 1 were responding.

The post said residents in the area should:



Stay indoors

Close all windows and doors

Turn off air conditioners and ventilation systems

Keep pets inside

Avoid the area and allow emergency crews to work

In response to a comment asking if there was a radius for the affected area, the county said, "Currently, this advisory covers the entire Village of Bergen. Officials say a 1/2-mile radius around 15 Church St, but with wind, it could be farther."

In an update around 2:30 p.m., the county said, "DEC on location, EPA enroute as of 2:30. More updates to follow."