BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea's Performing Arts Center has major expansion plans in the works that it plans to discuss with the Buffalo Preservation Board this week.

Shea's is working with Kideney Architects to build a five-story addition that would include a covered drop-off port for guests and potentially new bathrooms in the interior.

The expansion plans will be discussed at the Buffalo Preservation Board's meeting on Thursday.