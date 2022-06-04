Shea's Theatre teaching students recipe for success in theatre arts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several Western New York schools are getting the chance to work with theater professionals, and other students at Shea's Theater, Friday afternoon.

Students will learn that energy and charisma are the recipe to success, behind these doors at Shea's 710 Theatre.

"Today, we just performed Under The Sea. It was a large group number. We added in a bunch of people that weren't originally in group the number,” Fillmore Central School student, Victoria Teta said.

Upper elementary and middle school students from across Western New York, have been invited from across Western New York, to sharpen their performance skills during Shea's Junior Theater Celebration.

Shea’s “Theatre board of trustees member and iTheatrics Team Cindy Ripley said, “Hopefully, go home and pass that with their friends and everybody else in school and learn something, and they're all inspired by what they see by watching each other. That's the biggest inspiration."

The free event was created by iTheatrics, a premier creative consultants in education musical theatre based in New York City. It is something shea's has been able to do for the last eight years.

Ripley said, “It could be an after school program of kids that are in the musical theatre. It could be a chorus group, it could be a grade level. It's a combination of everything and all grade levels."

Victoria Teta and Mara Heaney are students from “Fillmore Central School" hoping to take some notes from other students of the arts.

"Where we live is such a smaller place. We don't get the chance to see what a lot of other schools are doing,” Teta said.

Students and teachers also participate in interactive workshops with the team, and everyone comes together at the end of the day to perform a big closing number.

Teta said, “Mistakes are normal. It can be hard when you first go into something like that. It can be hard to kind of feel discouraged if you don't always get the part you are hoping for, but sticking with it and having determination can really help you to achieve your goals."