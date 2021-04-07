Shea's recognized for Buffalo Police program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A collaboration to help police-community relations is being recognized with an award.

Shea's Performing Arts Center earned the Spark Award for Arts Integration from Arts Services, Inc., for their work with Buffalo Police.

Shea's began teaming up with the Buffalo Police Department in 2018 to help recruits better interact with the public through acting classes.

These classes help teach recruits to improve their body language and teaches communication tactics to help understand a person’s mood, energy, and how to best react in a situation.

For an in-depth look at the program, click here.