Shea's recognized for Buffalo Police program

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 3:59 AM, Apr 07, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A collaboration to help police-community relations is being recognized with an award.

Shea's Performing Arts Center earned the Spark Award for Arts Integration from Arts Services, Inc., for their work with Buffalo Police.

Shea's began teaming up with the Buffalo Police Department in 2018 to help recruits better interact with the public through acting classes.

These classes help teach recruits to improve their body language and teaches communication tactics to help understand a person’s mood, energy, and how to best react in a situation.

