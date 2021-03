BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Calling all young thespians!

Shea's Performing Arts Center is looking for actors between the ages of 10 and 14 to take part in a educational film to be shot in Downtown Buffalo next month.

Filming will take place April 17 and 18. The audition deadline is March 26.

For an audition form and additional casting information, email kmallinson@sheas.org.

Updates will also be posted on Shea's Arts Engagement and Education page.