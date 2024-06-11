Shea's Performing Arts Center gets almost $1.2 million in state funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State and community leaders are raising the curtain on a major investment to support the arts statewide.

Lawmakers getting over $5,000,000 in state funding from the "Alive Downtowns!" initiative, helping support 13 theaters.

Shea's Performing Arts Center is one of these theaters, getting about $1,200,000 million from this program.

Shea's president and C.E.O Brian Higgins spoke about what this means to the community.

"There's a huge economic impact of the arts and cultural community in all of Upstate New York and in particular Buffalo," Higgins said. "If you look at the general growth of the economy, you look at the general growth of employment it is exponential. The arts and cultural community and its impact in this community."

Higgins says Shea's is an important economic driver, generating $35 million a year here in Western New York.

The New York State Arts Council also gave away some funding to the Alleyway and Torn Space Theaters, as well as the Buffalo Arts Studio.