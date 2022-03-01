Shea's Performing Arts Center drops vaccine requirement for entry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea's Performing Arts Center is rolling back its COVID-19 rules for entry.

The theatre updated its mask and vaccination requirements Monday. Both the requirements for patrons to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask in the venue were dropped effective Tuesday morning.

Shea's is encouraging patrons to continue wearing masks at concerts and events.

All Shea's staff, security and volunteers will be required to wear a mask and be fully vaccinated.

The loosened COVID policies take effect just as the venue gets set for the opening night of My Fair Lady. You can buy tickets to the show here.