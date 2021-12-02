Shea’s Performing Arts Center announces digital lottery for 'Hamilton' tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea’s Performing Arts Center has announced a digital lottery for 'Hamilton' tickets.

Shea's said a limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will open at 10 a.m. December 3 and close at noon on December 9 for tickets to performances from December 14 to December 19.

"Hamilton" begins at Shea's December 14 and runs through January 2, 2022. There will be digital lotteries each Friday that close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

Below you can find a detailed description on how to enter:



Use the official app for HAMILTON , now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app [links.engage.ticketmaster.com]).

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

You can find additional rules below:



Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for "Hamilton" are currently on sale and can be found here.