Shea’s Performing Arts Center announces 2022 spring and summer camps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea’s Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022 spring and summer camps.

"Students of all ages will have the opportunity to train in acting, dance, and singing with three different camps: Stories in Motion, Shea’s Summer Musical Theatre Intensive, and The Actor’s Edge Summer Acting Intensive," a release says.

Registration is now open for the spring program and registration for the summer program will be open soon.

We place a high priority on helping young people develop technique, confidence, and creativity through our arts education programs. Now, more than ever, we are dedicated to meeting their social-emotional needs and providing opportunities for them to express themselves through the arts. - Thembi Duncan, Shea’s Director of Arts Engagement and Education

To register you can contact Alicia Rainey at arainey@sheas.org or call 716-829-1174. Shea's said financial aid and family discounts are available.

Spring Break Theatre Arts Program: Stories in Motion, April 11-15.

Students will explore a variety of musical theatre dance styles and devise an original ensemble movement piece, to be performed at Shea’s Smith Dance Studios for an invited audience of family and friends. Ages 10-17.

Monday, April 11 – Friday, April 15 (5 days)

9am-3pm

Shea’s Smith Dance Studios

Showcase at Shea’s Smith Dance Studios on Friday, April 15

Tuition: $150

Shea’s Summer Musical Theatre Intensive, July 25 - August 5.

This class is perfect for kids in grades 5 - 12 who love musical theatre! The 2022 Shea’s Summer Musical Theatre Intensive provides instruction in musical theatre through interactive group sessions. Students will study acting, voice, and dance, and create an original musical.

Monday, July 25 – Friday, August 5 (10 days)

9am-4pm

Shea’s 710 and Shea’s Buffalo Theatres

Showcase at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Friday, August 5

Tuition: $300

The Actor’s Edge Summer Theatre Intensive, August 8 - August 19.

Acting students will use writing, improvisation, comedy, and acting techniques to devise a comedic ensemble performance. The program will end with an actors’ showcase at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for an invited audience of family and friends. Grades 9-12.

Monday, August 8 – Friday, August 19 (10 days)

9am-4pm

Shea’s 710 Theatre

Showcase at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Friday, August 19

Tuition: $300

Learn more here.