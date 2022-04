BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — COVID-19 is once again taking it's toll in the heart of Buffalo's theater district.

Sunday night's performance of Anastasia had to be canceled about a half hour before the show was supposed to begin at Shea's Performing Arts Center on Main Street.

A spokesperson from Shea's told us that a cast member tested positive for COVID-19 just before the performance.

If you had tickets to Sunday night's final performance, you can get a refund at your point of purchase.