Shea's Buffalo is back! Local businesses feel the economic bump from the return

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea's Buffalo's 2022-23 Broadway Series kicks off with the premiere of The Prom.

The venue calls this show a comedy musical with a two hour and 35 minute runtime.

Shea's Buffalo says it has an $75 million dollar economic impact on Downtown Buffalo and the Theatre District.

These next few months could have a lasting impact on local businesses as theatre goers make their way to the area.

Bijou Grille on Main St. is one of these businesses looking to use the heavy traffic months to help rebound.

I just see the future of downtown. Covid put a little bit of a clink in things. But I see the future of downtown getting better and better. And I just love the business. It was my dream as a kid to run a restaurant. And now I'm doing it." Michael Greco, Owner, Bijou Grille

The restaurant was forced to close for 18 months during the pandemic and is now trying to get more visitors through the door.

Restaurant owner Michael Greco says business typically rises 20 to 40% when Shea's is open.

The impact of Shea’s being open is tenfold, the Broadway series brings in a ton of business not just for us but for the entire theatre district, as does all the rest of the small theatres also. Michael Greco, Owner, Bijou Grille

It's the first of seven touring shows at Shea's now through the spring. You can buy tickets and see a full show schedule here.