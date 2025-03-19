Shea's announces 2025-26 Broadway Season which includes The Outsiders, The Notebook, Wicked and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea's Performing Arts Center has announced its Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season, which includes a total of eight productions, one of which is a special subscriber add-on.

The season kicks off in August with Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," which is a special special subscriber add-on, part of the Gallagher Encore Specials. Shea's said this is Disney’s first North American production of the beloved musical in over 25 years.

The season continues in September with "The Outsiders," a winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

In November, Shea's will be the "Popular" place to be and crowds will be "Defying Gravity," as "Wicked" takes to the stage.

"'Twas The Night Before...by Cirque Du Soleil" will get you into the holiday spirit as it takes the stage in December. Shea's said it is Cirque Du Soleil's first holiday show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicolas” by Clement Clarke Moore.

The season continues in March 2026 with "Kimberly Akimbo," the winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

In April 2026 the critically acclaimed bestselling novel "Water for Elephants" comes to life on Shea's stage.

The season concludes in June 2026 with the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical "Suffs."

Season tickets are on sale now. You can find more information on the Shea's website here.

