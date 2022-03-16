Shea's announces 2022-23 Broadway Series and the return of two fan-favorite special engagements

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea's Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-23 Broadway Series and the return of two fan-favorite special engagements.

Shea's and Broadway Partner-Producer Albert Nocciolino unveiled the upcoming season Wednesday.

The Broadway Series will include:

The Prom

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Come From Away

Hadestown

Beetlejuice

Six

Jagged Little Pill

Special engagements will include the return of two fan favorites:

Disney’s Aladdin

Dear Evan Hansen

The past year has reminded us how important live theatre is to our community. The upcoming Broadway Series at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre is one of our best ones yet. Thank you to our loyal season subscribers and patrons for your patience, commitment, and support. We would not be where we are today without all of you. - Michael Murphy, President of Shea’s Performing Arts Center

This is a landmark season for our beloved Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. We are grateful for the continued support and passion our community has for Shea’s and the promising future this theatre has in the heart of Buffalo’s Theatre District. The M&T Bank 2022–23 Broadway Series will be one you will not want to miss. - Albert Nocciolino, Co-Presenter of Broadway productions at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for 35 years

Season tickets are on sale now. For more information visit the Shea's website here and find show descriptions below.

Broadway Series:

The Prom

September 27-October 2, 2022

Everyone’s invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine calls “smart and big-hearted,” and The New York Times declares it “makes you believe in musical comedy again!” The Prom is a musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. Variety raves, “It’s so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst.” And The Hollywood Reporter cheers, “It’s comic gold!” Everyone deserves a chance to celebrate!

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

November 8-13, 2022

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity. This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism, and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards, and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Come From Away

December 13-18, 2022

Broadway’s Come From Away is a Best Musical winner across North America! On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don’t miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

Hadestown

February 21-26, 2023

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singersongwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today and always. Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never let’s go. See the world how it could be.

Beetlejuice

March 21-26, 2023

He earned his stripes on Broadway, and now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Buffalo. It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager. With an irreverent book, a fantastic set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “Screamingly good fun!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O! Her whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

Six

April 25-May 7, 2023

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power! The New York Times says Six “Totally rules!” (Critic's Pick), and The Washington Post hails Six as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!” Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss.

Jagged Little Pill

June 6-11, 2023

Some shows you see. This show, you feel. Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. Directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production is about a perfectly imperfect American family that “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). “Redemptive, rousing and real, Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." (The New York Times). You live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to feel truly human at Jagged Little Pill.

Special engagements:

Disney’s Aladdin

November 22-27, 2022

Discover a whole new world at the hit Broadway musical Disney’s Aladdin. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, Aladdin is “Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).