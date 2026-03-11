Shea's 2026-27 Broadway Season headlined by Death Becomes Her, Harry Potter, Hell's Kitchen and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From the music of a 17-time Grammy winner, to the comedy of a cult classic, to the spectacle of a record-breaking Broadway hit, the Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway season is waiting in the wings to bring a diverse musical menu to Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The new season will once again begin with a production that will launch its national tour in Downtown Buffalo. This season, those honors go to Buena Vista Social Club, a story that celebrates big dreams and second chances in the heartbeat of Havana, Cuba. The show will debut on September 12th.

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen will bring its high-energy production to the Queen City the following month. The show is packed with hits from the award-winning artist's songbook. In December, Shea's will turn down the volume and turn back the clock with the classic The Sound of Music. Maria and the von Trapp family will bring this timeless tale and iconic score to life on the Shea's stage in December.

The 2027 stretch of the season will begin with the hit new Broadway musical Death Becomes Her, which is inspired by the 1992 movie of the same name. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which has broken box office records in New York City, lands in Buffalo in late March. Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical closes out the seven-show season in June.

The Gallager Encore Series, which is not part of the season ticket package, will bring three crowd favorites back to Buffalo - Beetlejuice, Jersey Boys and Six.

2026-27 Five Star Bank Broadway season

Buena Vista Social Club

September 12-19

Shea's Performing Arts Center/Matthew Murphy

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen

October 27-November 1

Shea's Performing Arts Center

The Great Gatsby

November 10-15

Shea's Performing Arts Center/Evan Zimmerman

The Sound of Music

December 8-13

Shea's Performing Arts Center

Death Becomes Her

February 16-21

Shea's Performing Arts Center/Matthew Murphy/Evan Zimmerman

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

March 31-April 8

Shea's Performing Arts Center

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

June 22-27

Shea's Performing Arts Center

Gallager 2-26-27 Encore Series

Beetlejuice

March 5-7

Jersey Boys

May 18-23

Six

June 8-13

Season tickets are now available at sheas.org. Tickets for the special engagements will go on sale at a later date.