Shea's 2026-27 Broadway Season headlined by Death Becomes Her, Harry Potter, Hell's Kitchen and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From the music of a 17-time Grammy winner, to the comedy of a cult classic, to the spectacle of a record-breaking Broadway hit, the Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway season is waiting in the wings to bring a diverse musical menu to Shea's Performing Arts Center.
The new season will once again begin with a production that will launch its national tour in Downtown Buffalo. This season, those honors go to Buena Vista Social Club, a story that celebrates big dreams and second chances in the heartbeat of Havana, Cuba. The show will debut on September 12th.
Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen will bring its high-energy production to the Queen City the following month. The show is packed with hits from the award-winning artist's songbook. In December, Shea's will turn down the volume and turn back the clock with the classic The Sound of Music. Maria and the von Trapp family will bring this timeless tale and iconic score to life on the Shea's stage in December.
The 2027 stretch of the season will begin with the hit new Broadway musical Death Becomes Her, which is inspired by the 1992 movie of the same name. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which has broken box office records in New York City, lands in Buffalo in late March. Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical closes out the seven-show season in June.
The Gallager Encore Series, which is not part of the season ticket package, will bring three crowd favorites back to Buffalo - Beetlejuice, Jersey Boys and Six.
2026-27 Five Star Bank Broadway season
Buena Vista Social Club
September 12-19
Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen
October 27-November 1
The Great Gatsby
November 10-15
The Sound of Music
December 8-13
Death Becomes Her
February 16-21
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
March 31-April 8
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
June 22-27
Gallager 2-26-27 Encore Series
Beetlejuice
March 5-7
Jersey Boys
May 18-23
Six
June 8-13
Season tickets are now available at sheas.org. Tickets for the special engagements will go on sale at a later date.