Sharing Your Voice: Western New York reacts to Donald Trump winning 2024 Presidential election

WESTERN NEW YORK (WKBW) — Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential election and returns to the White House in January. So, what's on his to-do list for the next four years?

We asked voters in Erie and Chautauqua County what they'd like to see from the Trump administration.

WKBW "I'd like him to secure the border, bring down inflation and bring down the price of gasoline and food," said Laurel Giambra. WKBW "Groceries are high up on there and the immigrant problem," said Lisa Freitag. "I think we need a secure border." WKBW "Act normally, like he has some common sense, and direct the United States in a proper manner," said Homer Harshberger. "Befriend other nations."

What would you like to see over the next four years? You can watch more Western New Yorkers share their opinions on Trump winning the Presidential election in the video above.

