Shania Twain set to bring Queen of Me Tour to Buffalo's KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five-time Grammy Award-winning country music star Shania Twain has announced the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour which includes a stop at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on October 20, 2023.

The announcement of a second leg of the tour is due to the popularity and demand following the announcement of the first leg. This is her first tour in nearly five years after a residency run in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the second leg go on sale to the general public on December 16 on LiveNation's website here. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning December 13 until December 15. You can find more details here.

A release says $1 of every ticket purchased will be donated to Shania Kids Can, which was established in 2010 by Shania Twain and provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship.

The tour is in support of Twain's Queen of Me album which will be released on February 3, 2023.