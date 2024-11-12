Watch Now
Shane Gillis set to make a stop at Buffalo's KeyBank Center as part of 2025 global arena tour

KeyBank Center Public Relations
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Comedian Shane Gillis will head out on a global arena tour making stops at 27 cities across North America and Europe.

The tour kicks off on January 10, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas and concludes on June 28, 2025, in San Jose, California.

The tour will make a stop at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on May 3, 2025.

An artist presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. A KeyBank Center presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

You can find more information here.

