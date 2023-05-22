Shakespeare in Delaware Park's free performances returning for the 48th season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shakespeare in Delaware Park's free performances will return for the 48th season this summer.

The season will include a touring show and two main-stage productions. It will kick off on June 14 with the touring show "Where There's a Will There's a Play." Opening night will be held at the Roycroft Inn at 7 p.m. and throughout the summer it will visit various venues across Western New York.

The main stage season begins on June 22 with "Measure For Measure" which is directed by Virginia Monte and features Daniel Lendzian, Gretchen Didio, Luke Brewer and Lisa Ludwig. You can catch this performance Tuesday to Sunday at 7:15 p.m. from June 22 to July 16.

Continuing the main stage season will be "Romeo and Juliet" which is directed by Chris Kelly and features Aidan Conklin, Erin Grace Kelly, Chris Hatch, and Pamela Rose Mangus. You can catch this performance Tuesday to Sunday at 7:15 p.m. from July 27 to August 20.

Organizers say Shakespeare in Delaware Park reaches over 45,000 audience members each season and is one of the largest and second-oldest free outdoor Shakespeare festivals in the country.

You can find more information here.