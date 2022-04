BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shakespeare in Delaware Park is set to return for its 47th season this summer.

Organizers announced the main stage summer season will be back on the hill when the 2022 season begins on June 23rd.

June 23 to July 17 - "As You Like It"

July 28 to August 21 - "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

The main stage shows are held every evening, except for Mondays, at 7:15 p.m. on Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park.

You can find more information here.