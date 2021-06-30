"Shakespeare in Delaware Park," Returns after Year-Long Hiatus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A quiet afternoon in Delaware Park turned to a live Shakespeare show.

“There’s nothing like it, it’s like going to see live music, a live orchestra, you’re just never going to get an experience like it any place else,” Kirk Higner said.

Higner has been coming to see productions of Shakespeare in the Park for 15 years.

He said the reason he keeps coming back is simple.

“The quality of the performance is amazing, the people are awesome,” Higner said.

“This is so great, seeing all the actors out and about again, we’re finally trying some new Shakespeare that we haven’t in 46 years,” executive assistant Sean Crawford said.

Crawford said in addition to the new concepts they’re trying, they’re also doing a touring show to reach communities that may not be able to see it in Delaware Park.

“They might not have a car, they might have to work on the nights we are performing, they may be as far as East Aurora or Lewiston. Even though we serve 40,000 people every year, these are people we might not reach in our own back yard,” Crawford said.

You can attend the show for free, but due to the pandemic, a reservation is required for admission. Crawford said 40,000 people saw their show in the summer of 2019.

This year, reservations are almost completely booked already, with 40,000 total attendees expected again.

“The actors will come down into the audience with you, I had one guy steal my potato chips, it was awesome,” Higner said.

A Midsummer Night's Walk will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays through August 12 and Shakespeare and Love will open July 9 and tour until August 21 Fridays through Sundays.