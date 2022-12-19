Shakespeare in Delaware Park announces 2023 season auditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shakespeare in Delaware Park announced Monday that it will hold its 2023 season auditions from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23.

The auditions will be held at the Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart at 3860 Main Street in Buffalo during the following times:

Saturday, Jan. 21 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Open call by appointment)

Sunday, Jan. 22 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Call backs)

Monday, Jan. 23 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Call backs)

The 2023 season will feature the Measure for Measure production, running from June 22 to July 16, directed by Virginia Monte.

Romeo and Juliet will also run during the season, from July 27 to August 20, and will be directed by Chris Kelly.

All ethnicities are encouraged to audition, and can do so by calling 716.856.4533 either on or after Jan. 2. No audition appointments will be accepted before Jan. 2.

The production is asking auditionees to prepare one memorized, Shakespearean monologue, not to exceed two minutes. They are also asked to bring a resume/career bio and headshot to the audition.