Shake Shack announces grand opening date for new location in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shake Shack is officially opening its second location in Western New York on April 15.

The new location at 5205 Transit Road in Buffalo is set to open from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

A Shake Shack spokesperson says that on opening day, the first guests could take home a Shake Shack tote bag. Guests could also expect their favorite items, like the classic burgers and fries.

In January, Shake Shack confirmed to 7 News plans to open a new location at 2765 Delaware Avenue in Kenmore. Since then, there has been pushback from Village of Kenmore residents as a former Delaware Avenue church could be torn down as part of a development plan by the Rochester-based owners who want to bring the national burger chain to the village.

In response, 7 News received this statement from a Shake Shack spokesperson:

“Shake Shack is just one of the future tenants in a Village-approved development and is not responsible for decisions related to demolition or site planning. Those decisions are being led by the developer in coordination with the Village. We’re committed to being a respectful member of the Kenmore community in the future, should this site get approved."

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