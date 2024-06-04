Sex offender sentenced for failing to register his address, trying to lure juveniles into his motel room

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 72-year-old sex offender has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for failing to register his address and trying to lure juveniles into his motel room in Clarence.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said on October 9, 2023, 72-year-old John E. Dziedzic approached two juveniles and offered them marijuana to come to his motel room on the 900 block of Main Street in the Town of Clarence.

During the investigation, authorities also discovered Dziedzic failed to register as a sex offender by not updating his address on a form issued by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

New York State police said Dziedzic was on parole for a 1980 murder in Tonawanda. They say he was on the sex registry from a prior rape and kidnapping arrest in 1976.

The next day he was arraigned in Clarence Town Court and remanded due to his prior felony convictions.

Dziedzic pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register and/or verify as a sex offender and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child on April 23.

Final orders of protection were issued on behalf of both juvenile victims and remain in effect for the next five years.