Sex offender accused of offering money, marijuana and candy to teens to go to motel room

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 71-year-old John E. Dziedzic of Clarence was arraigned in Clarence Town Court on one count of Level 3 sex offender failing to provide a photo, one count of sex offender failing to update address and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The district attorney's office said New York State police responded to a complaint of a suspicious person at a motel on the 900 block of Main Street. Dziedzic allegedly approached two juveniles and offered them money, marijuana and candy to go to his motel room.

According to the district attorney's office, Dziedzic was remanded due to his prior felony convictions and appeared in Clarence Town Court Friday for a felony hearing. He waived the felony hearing and continues to be held without bail.

New York State police said Dziedzic is on parole for a second-degree murder charge from 1980 and was on the sex registry from a prior rape and kidnapping arrest in 1976.

After his arrest for the alleged crime in Clarence, Dziedzic was also arrested by the Buffalo Police Department on a warrant for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.