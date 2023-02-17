Several WNY school districts favors state's proposal on Indigenous Culture certification for teachers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some WNY school districts favors the State Education Department proposing the creation of the Indigenous Culture and Language Studies certificate for teachers in New York State.

The Superintendent of Salamanca School District, Mark Beehler, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the proposal shows that Indigenous Peoples are thriving and it’s time to advance the education system.

“Part of advancing the education of these individuals and culture is the progress of certified Indigenous Language and Culture teachers that begins to recognize the hard work,” Beehler says. “That has got into the education of these individuals and we in Salamanca believe that it should be taught by Indigenous People.”

The state’s proposal is something Beehler says his district, which has 53 percent Indigenous students, has been fighting for years.

“Native Peoples are not simply still here, but they are thriving,” he says.

The Superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, Mark Laurrie, says the proposal is necessary.

“We have 324 Indigenous students in our school district, and having our students and their fellow peers understanding more about the culture makes us stronger,” Laurrie says.

Yet, Laurrie does have some concern with the term “Certification.”

“Sometimes it’s often hard to find those who are going and already in the system and well versed in culture wanting to go back and get another certificate,” he adds. “It costs money and it takes time.”

But the Superintendent of Salamanca hopes to have his district be the example to appropriately teach the culture throughout New York State.

“It’s shocking that New York State which has an awful a lot of Indigenous Peoples that educators, teachers, and teachers' colleges don’t really have a significant amount of exposure or proper education on how to teach Native American culture and history,” Beehler expresses.

Beehler even shares that being a Non-Native from North Tonawanda has been an eye-opener for him throughout his career.

“I see things through a different lens,” he says. “There are biases that are built through a lot of systems, but throughout our life.”

The State Education Department will take public comments on this proposal through May 1st and will be speaking with Indigenous Nations on the plan.