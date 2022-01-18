Several WNY animal shelters receive hundreds in donations in honor of Betty White's 100th birthday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Animal shelters across the country have received hundreds of donations in honor of what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday. All because of the love white had for animals.

"When Betty White died on the weekend, a man walked in, and I knew something good was about to happen," Bethany Kloc, a communications manager of SPCA Serving Erie County. "He gave me $100, and he said Betty sent me here, and since then, it's been incredible. People are donating $500, $20, $5 they're donating. Any amount would be put to good use."

As Mrs. White said in an interview, "that's my life really, I had to stay in show business to pay for my animal business."

The SPCA Serving Erie County and Chautauqua Humane Society are just some of the shelter benefits.

"The fact that there is so much going on this week in one day really kind of focuses us on how important animals are to people," says Kellie Roberts, executive director of Chautauqua County Humane Society. "And to see people rally around to something like this for the animals just keep on giving me goosebumps talking about it, really."

The communications manager of SPCA says she couldn't believe the unlimited donations that came for the animals.

"Talk about being blown away! I've been blown away all day when I first logged on at 7:30. There were tons of donations, and it hasn't stopped," Kloc says. "I think it's magical how much Betty has done for us in heaven."

These organizations say Mrs. White's legacy and devotion for animals left a soft spot on people. Whether or not they thought about making a donation.

"I like to say thank you for being a friend to the animal's Betty White. Everybody from SPCA in Erie County loves you. We thank you, and we hope you're doing well in heaven with Allen."