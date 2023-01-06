Several Western New York schools sending well wishes for Number 3, Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Love continues to spread for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills and some schools in WNY are now sending their well wishes to him.

Both schools St. Mary’s School for the Deaf and Kenmore East High School went above and beyond by wearing blue and red.

“Keep going continue to get healthy and improve,” says Michael Norris, a student at St. Mary’s for the Deaf. “Get better.”

Kenmore students spread the message by creating a mural with sticky notes.

Teachers at St. Mary’s tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person they are emphasizing that there are multiple ways to communicate and show support like making cards.

“This was one little thing that we can do to show how much this has impacted our students and our staff,” says Beth Daley, a speech pathologist at St. Mary’s. “Our focus was on respect so we just wanted to try our best to show our respect for not only each other but for our Buffalo Bills and Number 3,” Leanna Knauber, a teacher of St. Mary’s says.

“It’s very collaborative and just spreading Damar’s message of perseverance and love and compassion,” says Matthew Sagurney, an art teacher at Kenmore East.