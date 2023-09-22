Several West Side Bazaar tenants look back at devastating Grant Street fire and their progress since then

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some entrepreneurs reflect on the devastating fire that took place a year ago at the West Side Bazaar on Grant Street.

Those entrepreneurs made a comeback by relocating at the Downtown Bazaar where they’re able to still embrace more of their culture through their business.

“I just want to say thank you everyone for your continuous support.,” says Elizabeth Sher, owner of Pattaya Street Food. “I want to say thank you for WEDI who really really help me all the time so I want to say thank you.”

Others reflect on the fire.

“When the devastating fire happened we were all sad because we’ve been there for the longest,” says Zelalem Gemmeda, owner of Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine. “And we were all together and help each other and even we all came from different countries and we became close family.”

Most of these small businesses were at the former West Side Bazaar building on Grant Street for a decade.

“I’m feeling much better for the place. It’s better than what we had but the customers are very different because we don’t know what’s going on,” says Akec Aduer, owner of Nile River. “Because we’re in downtown like West Side Bazaar in Grant Street was a lot busy especially Fridays and Saturdays, but here the days are lower.”

The executive director of WEDI Carolynn Welch says new hope is on the horizon for the Bazaar and the entrepreneurs it serves.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time because obviously this is a new location for us and the demographic in this community and neighborhood is a little bit different from what was on Grant Street,” says Welch. “But what I think it’s really neat we have been supportive by so many businesses that are over here.”

Welch says the West Side Bazaar is putting the finishing touches on its new multi-million dollar on Niagara Street.

“We’re so excited because we’re going to have eight new restaurants and six new retail restaurants so we will be making those announcements soon,” she says. “It’ll be a very mixed of food and the other thing that’s really neat about this space that I didn’t touch on is that we’ll have an event space too.”

Sometime in October is when the new West Side Bazaar will have its grandopening at 1432 Niagara Street.