Several water rescue teams from Erie County deployed to Long Island to help with tropical storm

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Saturday night that several water rescue teams from the county are heading to Suffolk County on Long Island to help with storm preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Henri.

The county executive announced the following water rescue teams are heading to Long Island



Union (West Seneca)

Winchester (West Seneca)

East Seneca (West Seneca)

Seneca Hose (West Seneca)

Alden Fire District (Alden)

The storm is making landfall around Long Island and parts of southern New England.

NYS has requested water rescue teams from Erie Co. in anticipation of need due to Hurricane Henri



