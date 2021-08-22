Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Several water rescue teams from Erie County deployed to Long Island to help with tropical storm

items.[0].image.alt
National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Henri
Posted at 8:18 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 08:18:43-04

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Saturday night that several water rescue teams from the county are heading to Suffolk County on Long Island to help with storm preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Henri.

The county executive announced the following water rescue teams are heading to Long Island

  • Union (West Seneca)
  • Winchester (West Seneca)
  • East Seneca (West Seneca)
  • Seneca Hose (West Seneca)
  • Alden Fire District (Alden)

The storm is making landfall around Long Island and parts of southern New England.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a state of emergency for the following counties

  • Bronx
  • Kings
  • Nassau
  • New York
  • Queens
  • Richmond
  • Suffolk
  • Westchester
  • Putnam
  • Rockland
  • Orange
  • Dutchess
  • Sullivan
  • Columbia
  • Delaware
  • Greene
  • Broome
  • Chenango
  • Otsego
  • Rensselaer
  • Schoharie
  • Albany
  • Montgomery
  • Schenectady
  • Saratoga
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716